Analysts Set Expectations for First Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FRBA opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.