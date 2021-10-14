Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.