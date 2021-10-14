Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

