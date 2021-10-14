Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes' Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the ongoing year and beyond. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It plans to launch Lybalvi in the fourth quarter of 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Nemvaleukin alfa has received fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA to treat mucosal melanoma. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Alkermes' share have outperformed the industry year to date. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after purchasing an additional 177,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

