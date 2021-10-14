FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eisai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%.

ESALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

