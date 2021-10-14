Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,763,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

