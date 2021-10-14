Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) & GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Financial Contrast

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and GlobeStar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -73.45% -54.09% GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -6,739.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and GlobeStar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 284.59 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -2.64 GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

GlobeStar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marker Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marker Therapeutics and GlobeStar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 314.08%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. It operates through the following segments: Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. AngioSoma also develops Liprostin for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by David P. Summers in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

