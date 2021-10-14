Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce $333.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.55 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MNRO opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

