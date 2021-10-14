Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.