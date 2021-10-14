Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Aramark stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after buying an additional 1,184,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Aramark by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,605,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

