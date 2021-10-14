Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “
NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
