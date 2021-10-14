Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.