Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE ESTE opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

