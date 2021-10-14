Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) to “Hold”

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

