Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.