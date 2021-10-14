Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 118.37, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Graham will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 5.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

