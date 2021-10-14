Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,912,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,308,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

