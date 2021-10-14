Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

JPM opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

