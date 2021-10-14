Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Reduced by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

