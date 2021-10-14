Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Cowen stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cowen by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

