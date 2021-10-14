Analysts Offer Predictions for Landsea Homes Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

