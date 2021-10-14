KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of TALO opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

