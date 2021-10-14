Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $988.62

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 988.62 ($12.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,019 ($13.31). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 5,594 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £121.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 906.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 988.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

