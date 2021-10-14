Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

