The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

