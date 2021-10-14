Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

