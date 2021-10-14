Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,208,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.