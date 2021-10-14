Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ADXN stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
