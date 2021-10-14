Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADXN stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ADXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

