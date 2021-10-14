Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 171.0% in September

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the September 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.