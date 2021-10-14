Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 171.0% in September

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the September 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APRE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.