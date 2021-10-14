Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,840 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 544% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,684 put options.

INDA opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

