MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 0.1%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

