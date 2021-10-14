Citigroup Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $38.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

MRUS opened at $31.14 on Monday. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

