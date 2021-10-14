UBS Group Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

HYLN stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

