SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,435,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.