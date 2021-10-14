Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

