Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LGO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE LGO opened at $11.32 on Monday. Largo Resources has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $732.25 million and a P/E ratio of 35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,939,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,817,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

