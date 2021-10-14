Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.