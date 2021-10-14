Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
