First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

NYSE FBP opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 203,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,205,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

