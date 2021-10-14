Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head-To-Head Review

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.89 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Versus Systems $1.39 million 29.37 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -5.29

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.20%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Versus Systems beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

