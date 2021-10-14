Analyzing Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

76.0% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 7.32 $115.71 million $1.52 12.60 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.29 -$177.79 million $1.07 11.59

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.01, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 36.27% 3.74% 2.39% Preferred Apartment Communities 2.73% 0.90% 0.30%

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

