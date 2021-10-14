Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $125.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

