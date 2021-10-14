FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Issued By KeyCorp

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Get Livent alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Livent has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.