Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 4,830.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

