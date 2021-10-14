Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Rises By 6,800.0%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of PAO Severstal stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

