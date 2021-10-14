Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,401 ($18.30) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.97. The firm has a market cap of £70.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

