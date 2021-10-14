JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 600

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 581 ($7.59).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 585.60 ($7.65) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.82.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.