Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

