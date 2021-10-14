Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.74. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 68,453 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

