Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Up 2.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.40. 317,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 761,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$210.16 million and a P/E ratio of -93.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

