Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

PCRX stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

